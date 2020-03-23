Pennington apologizes for 'hysteria' comments

Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Dalton Mayor David Pennington apologized on Monday for comments he made last week regarding dining out in local restaurants during the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
"This is hysteria," Pennington told the Daily Citizen-News on Thursday. "I don't deny that vulnerable people need to self-quarantine — the elderly, people with heath conditions. But the rest of us don't."
Pennington led off Monday's City Council meeting by apologizing for the comments. He said they were "a poor choice of words."
It is critical for everyone to follow the advice offered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the COVID-19, and social distancing is especially critical for older individuals for whom the virus can be deadly, Pennington said. "I apologize for my comments (Thursday)."
