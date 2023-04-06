David Pennington has served two nonconsecutive stints as mayor of Dalton. First elected in 2007, Pennington was reelected in 2011 but stepped down in 2014 to run for governor. In 2019 Pennington was again elected mayor and is now in his fourth year of his third term.
Pennington is the managing director of Advanced Insurance Strategies and is a third-generation local independent insurance agent. He has a bachelor of arts degree in economics from the University of Georgia.
The Dalton Daily Citizen recently spoke with Pennington about the condition of the city and his plans.
Dalton Daily Citizen: Inflation is having a double impact on many governments. Because of rising prices, sales taxes are going up. But on the other hand, the prices for what you buy are going up. How is the city budget faring?
Pennington: We took some money out of the surplus for capital projects. I think it was just over $3 million, so we expected to end (2022) with a $3 million deficit. But it looks like we are going to end the year, when everything is in, about even. Our revenues did so well, and our administration and department heads did such a good job on spending, we almost balanced the budget.
DDC: The city got about $8.9 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. You used that money to pay for public safety and some of those major projects. Is any of that money left?
Pennington: No, we spent all of that a while ago.
DDC: During your first tenure as mayor you were very much focused on cutting taxes, streamlining services and cutting costs. During your second tenure you’ve continued to cut taxes and keep an eye on costs, but your main focus seems to have been getting started on major projects such as the aquatics center planned near the Dalton Convention Center or the hiking/biking trail that will link Haig Mill Lake Park and the Crown Mill area. Why this difference in focus?
Pennington: The first time I was mayor we were entering a carpet depression, not a recession but a depression. I could see what was going to happen. At that time, too, we had the highest taxes outside Atlanta in Georgia. We tax at 100% (of assessed value), and at 40% equivalency (what most other local governments tax at) we went from 9.2 mills down to 5.2 mills. We went from one of the least competitive cities to one of the most competitive tax cities.
The difference this time is that when I came into office we were in a carpet boom. It’s slowing down some now, in the fourth quarter of last year. We had a lot of money to spend, and we had a lot of investments that needed to be made, a lot of things that needed to be upgraded. For instance, the John Davis Recreation Center needed to be updated. It didn’t need to be torn down. We are upgrading it with money from the 2020 SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax).
The aquatics center is the headline project. We want to be a city that is exceptional, not just above average, and that is the last huge rec project we needed. We’ve got kids on our high school swim team, when the pool at Dalton High School isn’t available, are going over to swim at the outdoor pool at John Davis in 20-degree weather in January. That pool is heated, but it’s not heated when you get out of it.
We needed to build for the future. We needed to make the community look better. We didn’t look like the home of a $10 billion, $15 billion industry. So, we’ve been focusing on cleaning it up, getting rid of some of these blighted buildings.
DDC: Many companies are having trouble attracting and keeping workers, especially highly-skilled workers. Is the city facing that problem?
Pennington: Our biggest turnover is the police department. We had gotten below some surrounding areas. A couple of years ago we gave them a significant pay increase, and now we are above some of our surrounding areas. We haven’t had a big problem, certainly not like some other communities. Part of it is we do pay well. Part of it is we changed the retirement plan, the 401(k) to increase the match. Now, you can get up to 10% match.
DDC: Over the next four years what will be the major challenges facing the city?
Pennington: The same challenge every other city faces: How do you attract higher-educated people and how do you create those higher-educated people? We’ve got to do a better job educating the people already here and attracting higher-educated people to move here.
No matter what we do, over the next 10 or 20 years Dalton is going to be a pretty good place to live. The challenge facing the city is making it a truly exceptional place to live.
DDC: Final question, the office of mayor is up for election this year. Are you going to run again?
Pennington: No, it’s time for someone new.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.