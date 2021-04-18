Sculptor Chris Beck says he wanted to create something that would grab people's attention as they drive down Morris Street.
"I wanted something powerful for this community, something that bridges cultural and economic boundaries," he said. "I wanted something that showed people working together."
Beck is the creator of a sculpture at Lackey Park, a pocket park near the intersection of Morris Street and Veterans Drive/Fields Avenue, that will be unveiled on Thursday at 4 p.m. Thursday is Earth Day.
Made of recycled metal and plastic, the artwork features a bridge over a no-longer-functioning fountain in the park. On the bridge will be children playing with and helping one another.
"We used local kids as models, got them on the bridge doing different things, and took photos," Beck said.
The project was spearheaded by Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful, a citizens group that works to improve the appearance of the area.
“We commissioned the sculpture in large part to celebrate (our) 30th anniversary at the beginning of 2020," said Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful Executive Director Amy Hartline. "While our main goals were to promote using reclaimed and recycled materials and preserving the history of the fountain in that location, during the course of 2020 it became clear that we also needed to tie in the message of a strong community through connection and care for each other and our home. Chris has absolutely rolled with all of the changes 2020 brought and we have ended up with a greater piece than we even previously imagined."
The park was dedicated in 1999, and the fountain operated for several years. Public Works Director Andrew Parker said it was taken out of service around 2007 for several reasons. First, the area was in the midst of an extended drought, and officials said they could not justify continuing to use several thousands of gallons of water in the fountain. Parker said the fountain was also "routinely" vandalized by people putting soap or detergent in the water. He said there was an ongoing cost for labor and materials to test the water and make sure that it met public health standards.
Public Works will be planting flowers in the fountain to further beautify the site.
