Experienced percussionists will meet and tutor young, up-and-coming percussionists at the Northwest Georgia Percussion Ensemble Festival on Saturday at Dalton High School.
"To meet people they look up to, who are famous in what we do, is a big deal for us," said Daisy Cardona-Kay, Dalton Junior High School's band director and the mariachi and percussion director for Dalton High School, who organized the inaugural festival. "I hope it becomes an annual thing, that it gets bigger and bigger."
Emrah Kotan, a classically-trained percussionist, is one of the most sought after musicians in the Atlanta music scene, and he's also a music educator, said Cardona-Kay. Caitlin Jones, a marimba professional and specialist who teaches at Lee University, will also lead a clinic, and Nic Farris, a Dalton Public Schools alumnus who has played "in a bunch of great groups," will share his experiences and knowledge with students, while Alex Shive, a percussion instructor for the Macy’s Great American Marching Band in New York City and the Atlanta Quest organization Q2, will lead a session on building positive culture and leadership within a band ensemble.
Farris, Kotan, Jones and Shive will also watch students perform and provide feedback, Cardona-Kay said.
"It's really awesome they're all coming and good for the kids to have access to those outside experiences."
In addition, the Jacksonville State University Steel Drum Band from Cardona-Kay's alma mater will perform, as will percussion ensembles from Dalton Junior High, Dalton High, Cass Middle School, Cass High School and Carrollton High School, she said.
"It's an opportunity for percussion groups to perform and learn from each other."
Dalton High sophomore William Carlson is "really looking forward to sharing what we've learned and everyone else sharing what they've learned," he said. They'll have valuable "insight, but it's also just fun."
"It's not a competition, but more like an art show," said Carlson, who has been playing percussion since sixth grade. "You just enjoy the work of everyone."
Dalton High's percussion ensemble plays "a lot of Latin pieces and diverse pieces," he said. "Some are fast, some are melodic, and some are vary cadence-like."
His favorite is "Havana Nights," he said. "There's lots of rhythm and percussion in it, and it's very fun to play."
Carlson appreciates how "you can play percussion with anything," he said. "Even pieces without percussion, you can find a way to add on to it."
He's made numerous friends through percussion ensemble, and it teaches several skills.
"I've heard it even helps with math, and I don't know if that's true, but I do really well in math, so maybe," he said with a chuckle. "You definitely learn rhythm, and it can help with stress — (percussion) distracts you from a lot of other things, in a good way."
Families of local percussionists, as well as members of the public who just enjoy percussion music, are welcome to attend all or part of the festival, which begins at 9 a.m. with a performance by the Dalton Junior High percussion ensemble and concludes at 5 p.m., Cardona-Kay said.
"It'll be really fun, and we're grateful (Dalton High Principal Stephanie) Hungerpiller is allowing us to host this event."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.