Perdue: Georgia receives supply of remdesivir

U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., said Monday that Georgia will receive an additional 165 cases, which includes 6,600 vials, of remdesivir, a drug that has received emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat certain patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
“With critical funding from the CARES Act, the United States is working at record speed to develop effective vaccines and treatments for COVID-19,” said Perdue. “The Trump administration is leading this effort and successfully secured a large supply of the drug remdesivir for American hospitals. Today’s latest shipment of remdesivir to Georgia is welcomed news, and we will continue working to ensure COVID-19 patients in our state have access to the best possible care and treatments.”
“To the extent possible, we want to ensure that any American patient who needs remdesivir can get it," said Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar. “The Trump administration is doing everything in our power to learn more about life-saving therapeutics for COVID-19 and secure access to these options for the American people.”
Hospitals receiving the vials of remdesivir will be determined by the Georgia Department of Public Health. This will be Georgia’s sixth shipment of the drug from the federal government.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.