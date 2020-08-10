Perdue highlights new COVID-19 testing available to Georgians

U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., highlighted the bipartisan CARES Act, which provided $260 million in federal funding to increase COVID-19 testing capacity in Georgia. On Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams announced the opening of a new mega-testing site near the Atlanta airport.
“Testing is a critical tool as we continue to defeat this virus,” said Perdue. “The CARES Act has helped Georgia quickly expand its testing capacity and test as many people as possible, even asymptomatic individuals. As we gradually reopen the economy and safely get kids back to school, we need to make sure Georgians have access to more timely testing options to continue to identify and contain the spread of COVID-19.”
“We all know testing is a key weapon in our fight to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Kemp. “With robust, accurate and accessible testing we can find the virus, isolate it, and prevent the spread. As we open this new mega-site at Hartsfield-Jackson, we are adding 5,000 tests to our daily capacity here in the metro Atlanta area.”
“I encourage people to do what I call the 3 W’s — wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance,” said Adams. “We are seeing positivity rates start to come back down on a state level. It is due to the people of Georgia who decided that they want to reopen and they realize the way to a safe and efficient reopening is by taking those basic public health measures that will slow the spread in our communities.”
Testing is available to all Georgians regardless of symptoms and provided at no cost. The new site is at 1800 Sullivan Road, College Park. It will be open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Aug. 26. Test results will be available in 48-72 hours.
In Georgia, there are now more than 170 testing sites throughout the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.