Perdue highlights police reform in new ad

In his first round of political ads for his U.S. Senate race, incumbent David Perdue tags himself "the Original Outsider."
In one ad, the Republican touts his policy ideas for police reform, which — given the concern across the nation about police brutality — could be a deciding election issue in November.
Georgia has not been left out of ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd, a Black man, while in police custody in Minneapolis in May after a white officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes, and the February death of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was jogging in Brunswick and chased down by three white men and shot by one.
Perdue said he believes there is a need for reform but is adamantly opposed to "defunding" law enforcement.
“Our officers need to look more like the communities they serve. Deescalation training is a must — body cameras would help,” he said. "Real police reform will make all of our neighborhoods safer and ensure justice for all."
In another ad released on Wednesday, Perdue warns of the “radical left” as both he and President Trump could face tight races against Democratic rivals.
“Now it’s up to us to protect what the rest of the world envies — economic opportunity for everybody, limited government, individual liberty. I will not let (Democrat) Jon Ossoff destroy the American Dream.”
In a statement on Wednesday, Miryam Lipper, a spokeswoman for Ossoff, accused Perdue of "downplaying the threat of COVID-19 while trading medical stocks to line his own pockets.”
"David Perdue should run an ad explaining to his constituents why he always puts his own interests ahead of ours,” she said.
"Georgia’s senior senator ... faced questions last month about his trading during the coronavirus pandemic and whether he used insider information to make a profit during the pandemic," according to a story in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in April. "Perdue ... said he has followed all rules and done nothing wrong."
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
