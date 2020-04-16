Georgia's two Republican U.S. senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, will serve on President Trump’s task force that will focus on reopening America.
“President Trump’s agenda created the greatest economic turnaround in U.S. history. However, the COVID-19 crisis and the resulting shutdown of much of our country has taken a serious toll on our economy. Many Americans are not only worried about their health, but also whether they can keep their jobs, run their businesses, and provide for their families,” said Perdue, a former Fortune 500 CEO. “Even while we are still fighting this virus, we need to begin thinking about how to reopen our economy.
"Going forward, our objective should be to find a balance between keeping people healthy while protecting jobs and the economy long-term. While still focused on protecting human life in this crisis, President Trump worked with Congress to enact and sign into law the CARES Act to provide a bridge for businesses to keep people employed. As a former business CEO, I’m humbled to be named to the task force and look forward to helping get us all back to work.”
Perdue was "involved in successful turnarounds of major American companies during his business career," his office said, noting he was an adviser to President Trump and the White House "in crafting and implementing policies" prior to COVID-19.
Loeffler is a "businesswoman and former CEO who has almost three decades of experience in the private sector," her office said, noting she is the only chartered financial analyst in Congress.
“With over 22 million Americans already filing for unemployment, it’s critical that we turn to the work we need to do to safely restore the American economy to its full strength. I’m honored to be named to this task force, and am already working to address the critical mission ahead of us,” said Loeffler. “I’m confident that under the leadership of President Trump, and with counsel from this task force, we will be able to safely reengage in a vibrant society that supports our lives and livelihoods.
"Armed with information, testing and clear guidance, we will be able to take decisive action, collaborate with the public and private sectors, and reignite our economy while keeping families safe. We know that once they feel safe, the American people will be ready to get back to their everyday lives — their jobs, schools, churches and local businesses. I’m honored to dedicate my decades of private-sector expertise to these historic efforts to jump-start our country and ensure Georgians can get back to business quickly and safely.”
Her office said Loeffler "has learned about problems and solutions from the front lines" by hosting more than 60 calls with Trump administration officials, state and local officials, Georgia hospitals, local chambers of commerce, charity and nonprofit organizations, Georgia families and Georgia business leaders.
