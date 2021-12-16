Former Georgia U.S. senator David Perdue predicts Stacey Abrams will be the Democratic nominee for governor in 2022. And he said Tuesday night in Dalton he has a better chance of beating her than current Gov. Brian Kemp, a fellow Republican.
Perdue announced last week that he will challenge Kemp in the May 24, 2022, Republican Party primary, and on Tuesday he made his first appearance in that campaign at the December meeting and Christmas party of the Whitfield County Republican Party.
Perdue said he and Kemp are friends and that his reasons for running are not personal.
"This is bigger than our friendship," Perdue said. "I like Brian but I feel like this state is divided on the Republican side."
Perdue, 71, said Georgia Republicans deserve a choice in 2022.
"I feel like I've got a better chance to pull our Republican Party together in a general election than our governor does," Perdue said.
Kemp beat Abrams, former state House of Representatives minority leader, in the November 2018 general election by 50.2% of the vote to 48.8%, with Libertarian Party candidate Ted Metz receiving 0.9%. Abrams acknowledged Kemp's victory but did not officially concede, claiming voter suppression. Kemp was then the secretary of state. Abrams has announced she will run for governor again in 2022.
Perdue, a former CEO of Reebok and Dollar General, represented Georgia in the U.S. Senate from 2015 to 2020. In a bid for reelection, Perdue finished first in the 2020 general election with 49.7% of the vote to 47.9% for Democrat Jon Ossoff and 2.4% for Libertarian Shane Hazel. With no candidate receiving a majority, Perdue and Ossoff went to a runoff in January 2021, which Ossoff won 50.6% to 49.4%.
Perdue was introduced Tuesday by Ellijay conservative activist Joe McCutchen. He said Perdue "is a conservative and will be a super leader with a successful business background, and he will be a formidable candidate."
In his speech, Perdue said Kemp "did not fight for us in 2020."
"When I asked for a special session (of the legislature) for just one thing, that's the signatures (on absentee ballots), not to change the outcome of the race, but to talk about making sure that was taken care of by January," he said.
Democrat Joe Biden, now the president, beat former President Donald Trump, a Republican, in Georgia by 49.47% to 49.24% in a race in which Trump claimed voter fraud. Those claims have not been verified but Trump has continued to harshly criticize Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for not doing more for him.
Trump endorsed Kemp in 2018. But after Perdue announced his candidacy, Trump endorsed him for 2022, saying his "MAGA (Make America Great Again) base" will never vote for Kemp.
After announcing his candidacy, Perdue joined a lawsuit seeking to examine ballots in Fulton County for signs of fraud. A state investigation found no evidence of voting fraud in Fulton County.
In his speech, Perdue praised Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, saying he would follow DeSantis' example and fight mask mandates and other COVID-19 mandates.
Walker County resident Jim Pope was sporting a DeSantis button. He said he had been "a strong Trump supporter" in 2016 and 2020 but thinks DeSantis would be a stronger presidential candidate in 2024 than Trump.
Pope said he was interested in hearing Perdue speak but said he is supporting former state House of Representatives member Vernon Jones, who also plans to challenge Kemp in the GOP primary.
Whitfield County resident Brian Newberry said he has not made up his mind about who he will vote for in the governor's race.
"I wanted to hear what he (Perdue) had to say and learn more," he said.
Dalton resident Dustin Coker said he also hasn't made up his mind.
"I came here tonight because (Newberry) invited me," he said. "I'm trying to get more involved and learn more about the candidates and the issues."
State Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, said Wednesday he is supporting Kemp in the 2022 primary.
"He did a tremendous job navigating us through COVID-19," he said. "Other than one issue that some people are hung up on, I don't know why you'd want to replace an incumbent governor who has done a heck of a job."
As for Perdue's claim that he would be a stronger candidate in November than Kemp, Carpenter said, "If you can't beat Jon Ossoff, you probably can't beat Stacey Abrams."
State Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton, noted Thursday that Kemp has already beaten Abrams in a general election while Perdue lost his U.S. Senate seat less than a year ago to "a relative political unknown."
"Coming on the heels of a loss, I don't see how he can claim he's more electable," Payne said, adding that he backs Kemp. "I've been in the trenches working for the Republican Party for more than 25 years, and Brian Kemp is the most conservative Georgia governor in my lifetime."
State Rep. Steve Tarvin, R-Chickamauga, endorsed Kemp almost two months ago and said Thursday he sees no reason to change his mind.
"Gov. Kemp is one of the best, maybe the best, governor we've had," he said. "He's done a good job of leading us through COVID-19. We are in a lot better shape than we could have been."
Tarvin noted he was one of the first state House members to endorse Kemp when Kemp ran for governor four years ago and that he endorsed Perdue when he first ran for Senate.
"I'm going to vote for whoever the Republican nominee is in November, but during the primary I'm supporting Gov. Kemp wholeheartedly."
State Rep. Jason Ridley, R-Chatsworth, said Thursday "the only person I'm endorsing is me."
"I try to stay out of other people's races," he said. "I don't think I've ever endorsed anyone else."
