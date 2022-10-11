With 26 colleges and universities and some 340,000 students, the University System of Georgia is the sixth-largest university system in the United States.
"Our job is to help them (students) succeed in their lives," said Chancellor of the University System of Georgia Sonny Perdue. "Higher education is that important. It can change lives. We call it a million-dollar deal. Over their lifetimes, people who receive a college degree will make an average of $1 million more than if they hadn't earned that degree."
Perdue and members of the university system's Board of Regents, who oversee the system, are meeting Tuesday and Wednesday at Dalton State College.
Perdue, a former Georgia governor, said in today's job market, where some low-skilled jobs are paying up to $20 an hour, it can be tempting for someone graduating from high school to go to work.
"We want them to take the long view and see that a college degree is a pretty good investment," he said.
Perdue recommended that high school students and parents use the Georgia Degrees Pay website (usg.edu/georgia-degrees-pay).
"That gives you information on all the degrees, what you earn afterwards, that sort of thing," he said.
Dalton State College has several programs working with local industry to make sure graduates have the skills employers are looking for.
"We are trying to do that all across the state, all 26," Perdue said. "We are trying to get them embedded in the community, to find out what the needs of their local employers are. Not every area has the carpet industry. But they have other industries. Atlanta has the financial and technical areas."
Perdue said the university system is also trying to increase the number of articulation agreements between schools in the system and schools in the Technical College System of Georgia or between different schools in the university system.
For instance, students with associate degrees in engineering technology or information technology from Georgia Northwestern Technical College can transfer into a related bachelor’s degree program at Dalton State College.
"We want to give them a clear path to career advancement," Perdue said.
Perdue noted the U.S. Department of Education recently named Dalton State College one of the most affordable public four-year colleges in the nation, the only public four-year institution in Georgia on the list.
Dalton State’s net price was $5,776 for the 2019-20 school year. The national average net price was $12,601.
"The great thing is that most all (Dalton State students) graduate with no student debt," Perdue said. "That's a huge advantage."
Perdue said holding the cost of higher education down is one of the Board of Regents' highest priorities. There have been no tuition increases in the last three years and none in five of the past seven years.
Some colleges and universities have begun requiring faculty to sign off on support for diversity, inclusion and equity for hiring, promotion and tenure. Free speech groups have called such statements ideological litmus tests.
Perdue said he is not aware of any schools or departments in the university system that require such statements.
"I would be concerned if that were the case," he said. "The Board of Regents has charged me with making sure that freedom of expression on campus complies with the First Amendment."
