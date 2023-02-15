Geraldine Willis Pero was selected as the 2023 Church Women United Woman of the Year for the Dalton/Whitfield unit.
Pero’s involvement in Church Women United began in 1980. After returning to Georgia, she united with the Dalton/Whitfield Unit. She served as president of the unit from 2001-2003 and 2006-2007. From 2014-2016 she was the state president. She served as the Georgia State Church Women United treasurer from 2004-2005 and was on the state’s budget committee for several years.
It was Pero’s privilege to be honored as the Woman of the Year in 2003 and 2006 for the Dalton/Whitfield Unit and for the Valiant Woman Award once. Pero’s spirit is always with Church Women United. One of her favorite Scriptures is John 4:24: “God is spirit, and those who worship Him must worship in spirit and truth.”
