The Dalton Police Department responded to an active shooter incident in the area of the Cliffs Apartments at 818 Shugart Road shortly before 8 a.m. Friday. The incident is over and the shooter is in custody and receiving medical attention.
Early information indicates that at approximately 7:40 a.m. two Dalton officers were dispatched to the apartments to a report of a 911 caller making erratic statements. When officers arrived the suspect shot at least one round and apparently fled into the woods behind the apartments. More shots were apparently fired in the direction of responding officers.
Early information indicates that the suspect was taken into custody with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At this time the individual is alive and being treated by emergency medical personnel.
Waugh Street in front of the apartments was briefly closed for public safety during the incident. The road has been reopened to traffic. The Dalton Police Department will call the GBI to assist with the investigation.
