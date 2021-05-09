Personal connections to foster care basis for students' service project

VARNELL — When Kadence Wimpey was temporarily separated from her parents a couple of years ago and placed into the foster care system, "it was very scary at first."
Sitting in an "office, staring at the walls, with no personal (belongings), you're very nervous," said the fifth-grader. "You're wondering, 'What is going to happen to me?'"
Wimpey's fellow Varnell Elementary School ALPHA (Advanced Learning Program for High Achievers) member Owen Teasley is familiar with the foster care system from another angle, as his family has fostered several children, even recently adopting a young girl, and a conversation between Teasley and Wimpey led to this year's ALPHA service project. Teasley, Wimpey and the other ALPHA members in grades four and five launched a collection for items needed by the Grace & Joy House, a transition stop for children awaiting foster care placement.
Those children "don't have much, and they really need those items," Teasley said. "We wanted to do this so much for all of them."
Rather than sit in a Georgia Division of Family and Children Services office awaiting placement, children can go directly to the Grace & Joy House, which offers food, clothes, toys and — most crucially of all — love and support, according to founder Amanda Gillean. "The home setting is peaceful, and we're here to cater to their needs."
The "Help the House" fundraiser March 1-12 collected more than 2,000 items, from toiletries to diapers and pajamas, which "might last them through the end of the (COVID-19) pandemic," said Olivia Williams, a fourth-grade ALPHA student. Each grade level was asked to donate, and ALPHA students talked to their fellow students about the house and foster care, but "we realized we needed to have a prize to get them really excited."
Initially, that prize was a Dairy Queen ice cream cake or blizzards for the victorious class members, but others stepped up inside and outside of the school to add awards, Williams said.
"We had Chick-fil-A, and we (gave one class) a popcorn-and-movie party."
The Grace & Joy House is filled with everything a child needs, including a closet full of pajamas for children of all ages, Gillean said. Each child leaves with a backpack full of toiletries like shampoo, deodorant and toothpaste, as well as a throw blanket.
The day after the Grace & Joy House received this ALPHA group's donation in mid-March, "four children came in needing supplies," said Beth Taylor, the school's ALPHA adviser. "This is something these students can be really proud of, and they worked hard."
"We're so grateful for (these students) and all they collected, (as well as) raising awareness of what foster care children go through," Gillean said. "It's great to know the support is out there for this ministry, because we're there for kids on a really hard day for them."
Taylor initially wondered how many "large items," such as diapers and pajamas, would be collected considering the economic strain the pandemic has placed on so many families, with "reduced hours and lost jobs," but "they started rolling in," she said. "Families who have had hard times still want to try to bless others, and that touched us all in a special way."
"We were really happy, excited and overwhelmed with everything (donated)," Teasley said. "It was very successful."
The amount of donations demonstrated to Martin Huijon that "hard work pays off," said the ALPHA member. "We're spreading kindness."
Through this project, Williams has learned the value of openly discussing foster care, as well as to be sensitive toward classmates who may be contending with personal family issues after the school day ends, she said. While the short-term benefits of this effort are obvious, the long-term benefits are led by "the joy we felt (doing this) and the joy of hundreds of kids" who will use the items.
"It helps tremendously, getting these supplies," Gillean said. "We never know what age (of children) we'll receive, from infant to 18."
The Grace & Joy House, which began accepting children in late 2020, works alongside the Division of Family and Children Services, and more information, including on how to help by volunteering or donating, can be found on Facebook at "thegraceandjoyhouse" or at graceandjoyhouse.com.
May is Foster Parent Appreciation Month and the Grace & Joy House is planning a golf tournament for Friday, May 14, at Indian Trace Golf Course, Gillean said, noting, "We're looking for teams and sponsors for that." More information can be found online at https://www.graceandjoyhouse.com/golf-tournament.
The organization is also planning its first support group meeting and making improvements to the house itself, she said.
"We're got a new deck with a playhouse and a lot of other neat things for children to play with."
Having items to call their own is invaluable, as often these children have lost everything, according to Dave Hastey, a Grace & Joy House board member who has worked for the Division of Family and Children Services in Murray County. In receiving those things, children also internalize a clear message: "You are valuable."
Placed in foster care, "there's no fair warning, and you can't bring anything with you," Wimpey said. "I didn't have anything of my own for a week, but at Grace & Joy House, (children) feel loved, not worried, and they tell you it's going to be OK."
