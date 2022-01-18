The fabric of generations upon generations is on display — literally and metaphorically — this week inside the Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center with its annual Family Quilt Exhibit.
"We are asking people to share their quilts to show along with embroidery, crochet, knitting, Tatting, Swedish weaving, needlepoint and cross-stitch," said Julie Dyer, the senior center's program coordinator. The stories behind those pieces are also incorporated within the exhibition, which is free and open to the public.
Perhaps the most-historic piece was brought by Janice Sims, an embroidered cloth that was a table cloth and became a bedspread, Sims said. Her great-great grandmother made it in the late 1800s, and recently "my cousin decided it was time for me to have it, (so) it came up from Florida."
That's one of three pieces Sims contributed to the exhibit, including a colorful afghan her grandmother, Mary Oliver, made in 1975 and gave Sims as a present when she was 16, she said. "She was a very special person (whom) I enjoyed doing things with before she" died from cancer.
She received the afghan because "I was the first-born of (her 14) grandchildren," Sims said. "It's a real nice gift, and it meant a lot to me."
Even more poignant is the table runner her mother, Joan Marie Oliver McGrew, started in the 1990s but didn't complete before her death in 2000 from cancer, she said. Sims finished the piece, with the help of her embroidery class at the senior center.
"We'll have a picture of my mom with it," she said. She died "at 63, and I'm turning 63 this month."
Lynette Tripp brought a bedspread her grandmother, Mary Addie Merchant, made when Tripp's elder sister was born in 1936 and another from 1941 "when I was born," she said. "I'm very proud of them."
Her maternal grandmother lived with their family, and "when I was old enough to get out of the crib, I (got in) bed with her," Tripp recalled. "Great memories, and she worked with her hands all the time."
"We lived in Houston back then, (and) she passed in 1952," Tripp said. "I've kept them in a cedar chest" all these years.
Margaret Brandel brought three pieces of crewel embroidery — a technique employing wool dating back at least 1,000 years where many embroidery stitches are used to follow a design outline applied to the fabric — she did in 1975-76. "The only pieces I ever did," she said. "I had them in frames for a while" before eventually storing them in a closet, but "I wanted to show them the light of day" during this exhibition.
"The one on the right took me an entire weekend," Brandel said gesturing toward a piece with a bouquet of flowers in a vase. "It was just pretty."
It "took a few years working at the senior center to realize how perfect a family quilt exhibition event would be," Dyer said. "Telling the stories that accompany each treasure that is brought in to share, what better way to brighten up and give the center a warm, inviting atmosphere in the middle of winter?"
The annual Family Quilt Exhibit hasn't been held the last two years due to COVID-19, she said. Per the city of Dalton's COVID-19 guidelines, masks are required inside the facility.
The exhibition is open today through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Though the display opens today, the senior center will continue to accept items for exhibit, even on the last day of the show," Dyer said. The senior center is at 302 Cappes St.
"This work is absolutely amazing and not something people spend the time to do anymore," Brandel said. "It's good to see the antique pieces from other generations."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.