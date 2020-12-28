Pets of the Week: Bella and Lucy

Bella and Lucy are best friends that have been together their whole lives. Now 6-and-half years old, these girls are very sweet family dogs anyone would love to own. Their elderly owners were unable to continue caring for them and asked the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia to find the dogs a new home.
Medium in size, Bella is a pretty, petite lab mix and Lucy is a cute, chunky beagle/cattle dog mix. Both listen well and are very well-behaved, loving pups. Bella and Lucy are accustomed to being around older children and other dogs.
These ladies prefer a calm quiet household where someone is home most of the day. Bella and Lucy are easy-going and just want to be your buddies. They also enjoy occasional trips to the park and ride well in the car. Because of their prior situation, they may need some additional housetraining. Both prefer going on grass if kept to a regular schedule. A fenced-in yard is needed to keep them safe when outside.
Bella and Lucy are really quite special and deserve a wonderful home. Will that be with you? Are you ready to meet them? Go to hsnwga.org to apply for them.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is closed to the public until further notice. It is still doing adoptions by appointments to approved adopters. The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
