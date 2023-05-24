Matt Phillips has been approved by the Dalton Board of Education as the principal for Dalton Junior High School for the 2023-24 school year. He succeeds Missie McKinney who is retiring at the end of this school year.
Phillips has served as the assistant principal at Dalton Junior High School since its inception in 2021. Before that he served as an assistant principal at Dalton Middle School. He served as a math instructional coach and a seventh-grade teacher at Dalton Middle School before moving into administration. He also taught at North Forsyth Middle School for nine years.
“A quality education has been proven time and time again to provide a child with the opportunity to have a better life,” Phillips said. “It’s a privilege and a joy to have been a part of that process for so many students over the years. I’m thrilled with the opportunity to lead our team at Dalton Junior High School in the task of serving our students and their families as they seek the opportunities that come from receiving a world-class education in Dalton Public Schools.”
“I am pleased to have Matt Phillips join our administrative leadership team, “ said Tim Scott, superintendent of Dalton Public Schools. “I have witnessed firsthand his unwavering dedication to our students and commitment to educational excellence. Matt’s deep understanding of our school community, combined with his strong leadership skills, make him the ideal choice for this important role ”
Phillips holds a master’s degree in middle school education from North Georgia College and State University and a bachelor’s degree in biblical studies from Emmanuel College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.