Specialist 4 Roger Phillips recalled the New Year in 1968 was supposed to bring a cease-fire between American and North Vietnamese combatants.
“It was January 1st and we were out in the field — we weren’t supposed to fire, and they weren’t supposed to fire,” he said. “But when a red flare went up, I knew we were in trouble.”
As a member of a Field Artillery unit that fired the 105 Howitzer in the 25th Infantry “Tropical Lightning” Division at Cu Chi District, Phillips served as a radio telephone operator and would relay commands so his unit could support the infantry.
“We would shoot from five miles out, and the foot soldiers would go in there and take over,” Phillips explained. “So we would pepper and pepper and pepper and run (the enemy) all out, get ‘em all out of there. If they got ambushed, they would call fire in. I would get the command from the command post and relay it to the guns.”
However, when the enemy broke the cease-fire all hell broke loose.
“From midnight up into the morning we were attacked,” he remembered. “The last words I heard my commander say were, ‘We’re running out of ammo, and we’re getting overrun!’ After that, I don’t have a clue what happened.”
Phillips said an artillery shell or mortar exploded so close to his position the concussion knocked him out.
“(The enemy) was lighting us up, but we were firing back,” he said. “I think the Air Force came in and saved us. It was a nightmare. That’s why I’ve got partial hearing loss. A guy asked me why didn’t I wear my ear plugs. I said, ‘Sir, I’m the radio telephone operator — I can’t. I got to listen to the command so I can relay it to the people on the guns … these folks out here are trying to survive.’”
There were some fellow soldiers killed in the attack, he said, men whom he thinks of as Memorial Day approaches.
“I love my country, I put my life on the line for this country, but the country didn’t love me when I returned,” Phillips said of himself and fellow soldiers. “I don’t know if people realize the importance it was to us to serve over there. As a veteran, it’s an important day. It’s only recently that Vietnam veterans have been recognized on March 29 (National Vietnam War Veterans Day was designated in 2017). You train, you have a common goal, and all of a sudden somebody’s missing …”
Phillips turned 80 earlier this month. He grew up and graduated high school in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, then earned degrees from Southern University in 1965 in recreation with a minor in sociology. He met “the love of my life” at Southern, his wife Diedre, and received job offers from several states. But while waiting for Diedre to finish college, he was drafted in 1966 and went into the Army on her birthday.
“My daddy used to always tease my wife, saying ‘Uncle Sam is not a woman, but he sure can take your man!’ He used to tell her that all the time,” Phillips said with a laugh.
He landed in Vietnam in 1967, and said aside from engagements with the enemy there was an underlying concern about the populace.
“The Vietnamese civilians who were cutting our hair or working in the cafeteria were the same ones who were trying to sneak into their compound at night to kill us,” he noted. “That was so bad about that war because you never knew who the enemy was. You had to keep your head on a swivel 24/7.”
There were also contradictions at the command level.
“They’d be firing at us from some trees, and the company commander would say we couldn’t fire back but would have to run to find cover,” Phillips recalled. “If we fired back, we might destroy some rubber trees because that was their wealth. and here they are trying to kill us. It was frustrating, very frustrating.”
The Army offered Phillips the rank of sergeant if he would reenlist.
“I said listen, I got three months (left on his tour), I’m going to try to survive and then I’m out of here,” he remembers. “I wasn’t worried about that rank, I was worried about getting out of there alive. I married on March 29, 1966, and on the 26th of May I’m in the Army. I didn’t get to spend any time with my wife.”
He “sometimes has struggles” with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), including nightmares about Vietnam. When he first got out of the Army, he and Diedre lived near an Air Force base.
“Sometimes when planes would take off I’d jump out of bed, and when she asked me what I was doing, I told her I was heading to a bunker!” he said. “And she would have to tell me we were at home.”
Phillips came to work for the Dalton Parks and Recreation Department shortly after leaving the Army, and was director of the Dalton Community Center from 1969-72. He also worked with Big Brothers Big Sisters and Whitfield County Juvenile Court at the same time. From there he become the first counselor at the Elbert Shaw Regional Youth Detention Center (YDC); he eventually retired from the Georgia Department of Labor.
‘It brings me to tears’
Memorial Day holds special meaning for him.
“It’s sad,” Phillips divulged. “I think of all those losses, and those families are suffering still. I think about them, and sometimes it brings me to tears.”
He believes there’s a reason he made it back.
“God had some work for me to do,” he said. “I’ve been a mentor to young men for over 50 years. Some of them have become ministers, doctors, lawyers, postmasters, but unfortunately, some of them have got on the bad side into drugs and are deceased. I see some of them now and they thank me for what I have done to help them to grow into the man that they are. That’s always exciting, to see people become productive citizens and do well in the community. I’m grateful for that, and I really feel like that’s my calling from God is to do mentoring.”
Diedre passed away in 2015, and Phillips kept busy doing volunteer work at a church in Chattanooga until the COVID-19 pandemic, preparing around 18,000 weekend food baskets for 15 schools around the city.
“I’m a giving person, and I like giving back,” he said. “I’m a people person, and I try to take advantage of that. When I say my prayers in the morning I ask, ‘God, what do you want me to do to help others this day? I want you to guide, to direct me in that path.’ My thing is, make somebody else happy. If I have talent, I want to share it.”
Phillips also coached youth football for many years, and sometimes was asked which player was his son. When he replied he didn’t have any children, he might be asked why he was coaching.
“Somebody taught me, so I want to teach these kids the right way” was his response. “To me, it’s all about sharing. If you have talent in some area, share it. Any success that I’ve got, I didn’t get that by myself. Somebody was in my circle that helped me. But you gotta be careful of people you let in your circle — if they’re not wise and productive people, they don’t need to be in there. You need to exclude them.”
State Sen. Chuck Payne of Dalton said he first met Phillips after exiting the Army and both were working at the Shaw YDC.
“Roger is the salt of the earth,” he said. “I knew there was something special about him ... Roger carries the heart of those of the greatest generations before; he put his life on the line for others. He’s always quick to hear but slow to judge. It’s why he’s helped so many kids throughout his life and career.”
