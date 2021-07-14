A tour of duty in the Marines in the early 1980s took Eric Phillips around the world, including stops in the Philippines, Korea, Mount Fuji in Japan and finally back to North Carolina and California in the United States.
But for Phillips, there’s just no place like North Georgia, where his family has put down deep roots dating back more than 100 years. His parents, Jim and Vinita Phillips, are both in their 90s and still live in their antebellum home in Red Bud, which served as a hospital for both sides during the Civil War. Eric and his wife Frances live across the Coosawattee River in a more modern home off the second hole of Field’s Ferry Golf Course, which was built on land sold by his family to the city of Calhoun in the 1980s.
After reaching the rank of E4 (corporal) in the Marines, Phillips went back to college, earned a business administration degree at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee, and briefly started up a business in Gordon County manufacturing and selling concrete stepping stones. He quickly discovered two things: first, that stepping stones and the ingredients used to make them are “dad-gum heavy,” and second, that it was hard to compete price-wise with the big box home improvement stores.
Fortunately for Whitfield County citizens, Phillips then decided it was time to put his efforts to better use in the Tax Assessor’s Office, where he started working on Nov. 21, 1988, for long-time chief assessor Trammell Suddeth.
Less than a decade into his career, Phillips had already studied hard and climbed the four rungs of certification available to appraisers, reaching the pinnacle at Level IV in 1996. Now, nearly 33 years after joining the county and only one additional boss later (Ashley O’Donald), Phillips walked into the Whitfield County Courthouse on June 24 for a retirement party given in his honor.
“It’s been a good tour of duty – or a good long employment here,” Phillips acknowledged, “that I’m lucky to have had in many respects. I’ve enjoyed working with a good bunch of people over the years.”
Phillips estimates he’s appraised thousands of buildings in Whitfield County, in the process doing his part to help make life better for local residents.
“The name of our office is the Tax Assessor’s Office, but we really only deal in value,” he explained. “We determine the value of the property, and then that value times the rate of assessment times the millage rate equals the tax bill. So that’s really how we’re associated with taxes.”
While no one may like to pay taxes, Phillips is quick to point out all the good things that result from paying them.
“It’s the American way, I guess,” he said. “What else could you do? How else would you raise money to pay for schools and police forces and fire departments and roads? A lot of that is paid by property tax.”
Coming up with the value of a structure usually requires a trip to see it in person, Phillips said, and that time “out in the field” has been one of the most enjoyable parts of the job for him.
“You got to go out to the house,” he explained, “and a lot of times we’re even out there before anybody buys it. That’s when you can really get some information, not that people aren’t forthcoming when you show up to measure their house after they have bought it. Everybody’s usually pretty friendly.
"We don’t go inside of a house per se, but there’s certain information we need to know about the house. How many bathrooms you got? You can’t necessarily tell things like that by looking at the outside. Are they three fixture, two fixture, things like that. Floorcovering, you can’t really see necessarily from the outside, and that makes a difference in the value. So it’s good to talk to somebody when you go out and measure these things.”
Phillips enjoys talking to the public and answering their numerous questions about the appraisal process, since most people don’t deal with it very often. He’s also enjoyed watching the ups and downs of the real estate market over the decades, though he didn’t particularly like the big downturn in 2008.
“You do get to see a lot of what’s going on in real estate in this office because people come in here and ask you ‘Where’s this? What is this? I’m buying this.’ All kinds of questions that you have to deal with from the taxpayer, and another part I will miss is being helpful to people that don’t know squat about what they’re doing, so they come in and ask any number of questions about their property.”
As for his retirement plans, Phillips said he doesn’t really have any.
“I just imagine I’ll stay busy doing something because I will stay as busy as I can,” he said, “but I don’t have another job to do per se other than manage some rental property and see what might come up.”
Of course, since he lives on a golf course, it’s likely he’ll be spending some time on the links, too.
“Golf is just so hard it’s almost like working to go out there and play that game, you know?” he quipped.
His family also still has hundreds of acres of land in Red Bud, where he estimates he has killed “a couple of hundred deer” during a lifetime of hunting, including the “biggest of my career” last year.
“I killed a pretty big deer last year and had it mounted, and I’m thinking about kind of laying off of ‘em now,” he said. “But I don’t see how I can do that because I have always loved to deer hunt. But I do get to feeling sorry for ‘em a little bit, but you know, I eat ‘em. I believe you don’t kill ‘em unless you’re gonna eat ‘em.”
