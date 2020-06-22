The most recent Phoenix High School graduates reached the end of their journeys in Whitfield County Schools with graduation Thursday night, and Principal Sherri Travisano told the class of 2020 that an "I believe" mentality will be critical to their future success.
"I believe that if you believe you can, you can, and if you believe you can't, you can't," she said. "I also believe that if you show up on time, and try your hardest, you can accomplish anything."
She also reminded students how much words matter, especially in these polarized and contentious times.
"Words are powerful," she said. "They can heal or destroy, so be careful with your words."
The new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced Phoenix to alter graduation plans, moving the proceedings to the Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy instead of the typical Dalton Convention Center, and "we have to do three sessions with 20 students at a time (Thursday)" followed by a drive-thru offering Friday, Travisano said. The school also had to limit tickets to three per graduate, and "it hurts my heart that we can't all be together at the same time, but at least I get to see (my students, whom) I've missed so much."
She's also grateful for all the aid in putting on the ceremony.
Whitfield County Schools employees assisted with everything from videography to making masks for students, she said. Additionally, while seniors typically collect their caps, gowns and cords the week following spring break, distance education was already in effect at that time this spring, so Jostens offered a drive-thru for Class of 2020 members to pick up those items.
Shaw Industries printed programs for graduation, and BPI did photography, she added. "Whatever we needed, a community partner stepped up, and we're just so excited we could pull this off."
Celebrating graduation "is very important, (as) many of our students didn't believe they could graduate, and (at Phoenix), we offer flexibility," Travisano said. "More than 20 of our graduates are the first in their families to graduate from high school."
Phoenix "is a great opportunity for (students) who want to go faster or slower, and a school with a lot of people isn't the best for everyone," said Heaven Johnson, who was among Thursday's graduates. "I saw this as a good opportunity when I moved here from South Georgia, because I wanted a place where I could get things done without distractions."
Nichole Chambers was one of those students who wanted to accelerate her high school career in order to care for her baby, she said. Her son is due in August.
"I transferred at the end of December, (and) it all went by so fast," she said. "It doesn't seem real."
Chambers wants to be an EMT or go into nursing, and she's taken the first step by earning her high school diploma, she said. "This was the right place for me."
Bradley Arnett also believes Phoenix was the correct spot for him, as he struggled so mightily in literature classes at his former high school that it imperiled his graduation hopes. He moved to Phoenix a few months ago, and with assistance from his teachers, he finally found success in literature class, and he even graduated with four more credits than required.
Phoenix teachers and staff don't only help academically, however, they also assist students in securing jobs, he said. Travisano helped Arnett get into the Elite Lineman Training Institute, his post Phoenix-graduation destination.
"Come to Phoenix," he advised others. "They help you a whole lot more than other schools, I think."
Johnson, who sang the national anthem at Thursday's graduation ceremony, plans to pursue a career as a singer while also studying at a music college for a "backup" as a music teacher, she said. "I've been singing since before I could walk — I came out of the womb singing."
Performing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at commencement fulfilled a promise made to Travisano during the first week that Johnson joined Phoenix.
"I was singing, and she came up to me and told me to sing louder," Johnson recalled with a gleaming smile. "She also asked me to sing at graduation, and I said, 'I'd be honored.'"
It was interplay like that with teachers and staff that Johnson missed the most when Phoenix was forced to go online-only due to COVID-19 in mid-March, she said. "That was the biggest challenge, not being able to come to school."
Johnson was "happy" to savor the moment on Thursday, she said. "I've worked 12 years for this — this is the biggest accomplishment of my life (thus far) — and it wouldn't have been possible without this school."
