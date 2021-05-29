"This is the best day for me," Trinity Cline said Thursday at her Phoenix High School graduation. "I never thought I would graduate."
"The people (at Phoenix) made the difference," said Cline, who plans to study to become a certified nursing assistant or "something in the law" after high school. "My grades were terrible when I started" at Phoenix after beginning her high school career at Northwest Whitfield High School, but "they shot through the roof" at the new school.
"It was a drastic change," as Phoenix's emphasis on independent, individual learning suited Cline better, and "the teachers here are very friendly," she said. "They really care about their students, and they helped me become better organized so I got things done without procrastinating."
The "traditional educational model doesn't always fit every student, but if students are willing to do the work," Phoenix faculty and staff "will support them," said Brian Cooksey, chairman of the board of directors for Phoenix and the Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy. "Like the Phoenix bird itself, each of these graduates rose up," and their futures are brighter because they earned high school diplomas.
"Life can throw a lot at us, (including) dark clouds, (but) value what you've been taught (at Phoenix), and know your self-worth," Aaron Hooper exhorted his fellow graduates during commencement. "You have the right to be the best 'you' that you can be."
Domanick Rupe "never thought" he'd graduate high school, but he "grew up" at Phoenix, and graduating also fulfilled a promise made at the end of his junior year to his grandmother, he said. When she was diagnosed with cancer, she encouraged him to "try my hardest" to graduate.
He began to view life differently, to consider his future, and he did graduate, he said. Even better, "my grandmother is sitting here (in the audience) cancer-free."
Amber Hembree had been to "many schools, but not one did what Phoenix did," she said. Phoenix's teachers and staff "gave us hope."
That's why graduation is "not just about us, but showing everyone (what teachers) have done for us," Hembree said. "Phoenix gave me a second chance, (and for that) I will always be grateful, along with the friends and memories that will last a lifetime."
Phoenix is full of student "achievers and over-comers," but teachers often function as "therapists," too, Hembree said with a laugh. "They deserve a pay raise for dealing with many of us."
"They pushed us and helped us even with things they didn't have to," Hembree added. "They taught us school and life."
Science teacher Deidre Edwards "helped me through so much, not just school, but breakups and everything," Cline said. "She's my favorite teacher."
For Hooper, graduation coach Scott Griffith was the critical faculty adviser, he said.
"He stayed up with me until 3 a.m. making sure I was doing OK in school, helping me with tests and quizzes, and he took that extra time to help me even when he was taking care of his parents."
But that type of personal attention from faculty is typical at Phoenix, which is "by far the best school I've been to," and one where Hooper witnessed how much "passion helps students," he said. "Teachers go out of their way to get you on your path to be successful (by doing) daily checkups, discussing your goals, and learning about your interests."
It was the staff at Phoenix that "helped me realize the things I'm passionate about I can do" as a career, Hooper said. He plans to become a conservation officer, which is similar to a game warden, and because of his preparation for college and career at Phoenix, "I'm not nervous about" the future.
"The most important thing you can do in life is find, share and live your purpose," Cooksey said. Members of the Phoenix class of 2021 "rose to challenges presented to them (to) achieve their goal" of a high school diploma, which "can never be taken away."
Most importantly for Cline, "the teachers at Phoenix pushed me a lot," she said. Because of that, "I've learned I can push myself to do more in life."
