“We did it, mom.”
Phoenix High School class of 2022 member Lorena Casas concluded her graduation address at the Dalton Convention Center on Thursday with those words, expressing a sentiment shared by many in her graduating class.
Whether it was parents, grandparents, relatives, guardians, siblings or others, the graduates “didn’t make it this far without assistance,” and it was often encouragement from those mentors that helped graduates reach the finish line, said Phoenix Principal Sherri Travisano.
“Words can be healing or destructive — encouraging or discouraging — so be careful with the words you speak.”
Graduation is “a celebration of everything — grit, perseverance, commitment, studying, teamwork and prayer — it’s taken you to reach this point, but also a celebration of those who have been part of the journey of graduates,” said Brian Cooksey, the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy’s board chairman. Earning a high school diploma “is an investment in the future that can’t be taken away” and a promise of more choices — and higher earning potential — post high school.
As crucial as a high school diploma is, “there was a time I didn’t think I’d be standing here” as a graduate in the class of 2022 due to serious mental health challenges, said Casas. “My mental health was spiraling down, (but) Phoenix offered me a second chance, (and) I’m so thankful for the wonderful people at Phoenix, (who) encouraged me every step of the way.”
Phoenix “feels like home to me, and thanks to Phoenix, all (105 of us) are graduating today,” said class of 2022 member Cristian Mendez. “Phoenix means a lot to me, (because) it’s where we’ve been embraced, every person is welcome, and there’s no judgment.”
Mendez quit school to work full time in concrete construction, but returned to finish his high school education when he began pondering how he might be limiting his future, he said.
“I was wasting my time and my potential.”
“Believe your best days are ahead of you, because they are,” Cooksey told the graduates. “This is a beginning, not the end.”
The “change is coming, (but) how do we embrace change, because it happens to everyone,” Casas said. “Claim your control — know what you can and can’t control — maintain self-care, and focus on recovery.”
“One bad experience doesn’t define you and never will,” she added. “Ask for help; many of us are afraid to ask for help, because we think we might appear weak, but it allows us to keep moving forward.”
“I believe you can accomplish anything if you’re willing to work for it, and you will get as far as you are willing to work for,” Travisano told the graduates. “If you believe you can or believe you can’t, your actions will prove you right.”
“Remember, always, to chase your dreams and never give up,” Mendez told his classmates.
During the graduation ceremony, several students were presented scholarships.
• Casas, Jai Mathieu, Patrick Stanfield and Ashley Tenerio (also top of the class) received scholarships for social studies, math, science and English/language arts, respectively.
• Selena Hammond received the Marc Sparzani Creativity Scholarship
• Bella Mendez received a $1,000 scholarship from the office professionals of Whitfield County Schools.
• Victor Tarin received the Georgia Northwestern Technical College scholarship.
“Enjoy the moment tonight, and take in the applause,” Travisano told the scholarship winners and graduates. “You’ve made it.”
Casas would not have made it to graduation without her mother, “the definition of a ‘supermom.’”
“She’s such an amazing person and support system,” Casas said through tears. “She’s the strongest person I know, and I’m so lucky I get to call her ‘Mom.’”
