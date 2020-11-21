Physicians Care welcomes 2 nurse practitioners to Dalton location

Physicians Care walk-in urgent care welcomes nurse practitioners Marlin Calvin Allen and Elizabeth Thompson to the healthcare team in Dalton.
Allen earned a master of science in nursing from Southern Adventist University in Collegedale, Tennessee. His previous experience includes more than six years in emergency room settings treating patients of all ages.
"Calvin's extensive experience in emergency medicine will make him a valuable addition to our team and the community we serve," said Ellis Harris, Physicians Care division vice president.
Thompson earned a master of science in nursing from Frontier Nursing University in Hyden, Kentucky. Her previous experience includes work as a family nurse practitioner at Matrix Medical Network and Georgia Mountains Health in Chatsworth, where she managed overall patient care including primary care, acute illness and chronic conditions. She also mentored future nurses as a clinical instructor at Dalton State College.
"Elizabeth's experience treating patients across all aspects of their healthcare journey will make her a valuable asset to the Dalton community and we look forward to welcoming her to our team," Harris said.
Physicians Care-Dalton is at 1209 W. Walnut Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.