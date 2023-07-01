The Carpet Capital Pickleball Club donated $1,700 to the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia. Proceeds from the summer quads league were given to this worthy cause that many in our community care for dearly.
This is a testament to this organization, but even more so to the community of players. They are using pickleball to give back and make a difference in the community.
Thank you to Andy Rollins and Colten Ponder for heading this up. They are doing an amazing job of promoting pickleball in the community.
