Pickup of last shipment of Indian River fruit is Dec. 15

Customers are reminded to pick up their Indian River pink grapefruit, navel oranges, citrus samplers and mandarins on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the Learning Tree Elementary School, 300 South Tibbs Road.
The hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. After 3 p.m, all fruit will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, unless prior arrangements have been made.
Prices are:
• Pink grapefruit: $40 per box, $28 half box.
• Navel oranges: $40 per box, $28 half box.
• Mixed navel oranges and grapefruit: $40 per box, $28 half box.
• Citrus Delight (navel oranges, grapefruit and mandarins): $40 per box.
Extra fruit was ordered.
Pecans will be available on pickup day.
Prices are:
• Pecan halves: $12 per bag.
• Chocolate-covered pecans: $10 per bag.
We regret that an erroneous price for the pecans was announced earlier.
Special services are offered for the handicapped on pickup day, so they will not need to get out of their cars. Workers will come out to get their information and bring their fruit.
This is the last shipment of the season. We wish to again thank all of our customers for their support of the Christian education of the Learning Tree Elementary School students at this important time.
