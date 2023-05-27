The Pilot Club of Chatsworth announces its three scholarship recipients in Murray County for 2023. A graduating senior from each high school was awarded a $500 scholarship.
Chase Jarvis was presented his certificate at Murray County High School on May 1 by Pilot Club member Beth Thornbury.
Anslei Powers was presented her certificate at North Murray High School on May 2 by Pilot Club President Linda Miller.
Emilee Greer was presented hers at Pleasant Valley Innovative School on May 23, also by Miller.
The Pilot Club of Chatsworth is proud and honored to provide scholarships to these outstanding students in our community and thanks the guidance counselors at each school for their assistance in determining recipients who met its requirements.
