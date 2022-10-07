On Monday, Sept. 12, eight members of the Pilot Club of Chatsworth held a bingo party for the residents at Chatsworth Healthcare. Club members were assisted by Activities Director Clarissa Dodson and her assistant Chasity Kendrick.
Club members handed out 20 prizes — dollar bills for the residents to use in the facility’s store — during a continuing and fast-moving bingo game. The Pilots and residents had a wonderful time playing bingo, socializing and sharing.
The residents were also given bags of chips and individual hand lotion provided by the Pilot Club members.
All 75 staff members at Chatsworth Healthcare were treated with delicious cookies by the Pilots as a thank you for all they do for the residents every day.
Pilot Club members enjoy sharing the club's international theme of “Friendship and Service” with the senior citizens and hope to continue to spread both throughout the community.
