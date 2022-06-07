Pilot Club of Chatsworth members are pleased to announce the following recent local graduates as recipients of the annual Pilot Club of Chatsworth Student Scholarships: Olivia Brackett, Pleasant Valley Innovative School; Cylie Clark, North Murray High School; and Nathaniel Drake, Murray County High School.
These outstanding seniors each received $500 to further their education goals following graduation.
Pilot Club of Chatsworth members congratulate our three scholarship winners and wish each recipient the best of luck in the future!
The mission of Pilot Club International is to influence positive change in communities throughout the world. The Pilot Club of Chatsworth continues to embrace this mission by working in our local community through our service and commitment to help in any way possible using our time, talents and finances.
