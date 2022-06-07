Nathaniel Drake

At left, Colleen Armstrong, Pilot Club of Chatsworth's newest member (right), presented its Murray County High School $500 scholarship to senior Nathaniel Drake, center. New Murray County High School Principal Andrea Morrow is also pictured. At right, Pilot Club of Chatsworth president Linda Miller, right, presented a $500 scholarship to North Murray High School graduate Cylie Clark at the school's Honors Night in early May.

Pilot Club of Chatsworth members are pleased to announce the following recent local graduates as recipients of the annual Pilot Club of Chatsworth Student Scholarships: Olivia Brackett, Pleasant Valley Innovative School; Cylie Clark, North Murray High School; and Nathaniel Drake, Murray County High School.

Cylie Clark

Pilot Club of Chatsworth president Linda Miller, right, presented a $500 scholarship to North Murray High School graduate Cylie Clark at the school’s Honors Night in early May.

These outstanding seniors each received $500 to further their education goals following graduation.

Olivia Bracket

Pilot Club of Chatsworth members congratulate our three scholarship winners and wish each recipient the best of luck in the future!

The mission of Pilot Club International is to influence positive change in communities throughout the world. The Pilot Club of Chatsworth continues to embrace this mission by working in our local community through our service and commitment to help in any way possible using our time, talents and finances.

