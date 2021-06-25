Members of the Pilot Club of Chatsworth are pleased to announce the following high school students as recipients of the annual Pilot Club of Chatsworth Student Scholarships: Josie McGill, Murray County High School; Paige Smith, North Murray High School; and Marla Chastain, Pleasant Valley Innovative School. Each of these outstanding young ladies received $300 to further her education after high school graduation.
Special thanks to our Pilot Club presenters and to Beth Thornbury for the one-of-a-kind certificates for each young lady.
The mission of Pilot International is to influence positive change in communities throughout the world. The Pilot Club of Chatsworth continues to embrace this mission by working in our local community through our service and commitment to help in any way possible through our donated time, money and talents.
The Pilot Club members congratulate these scholarship winners and wish each young lady the best of luck in her future.
