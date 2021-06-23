Pilot Club of Chatsworth collects reading books for local children

Contributed photo

The Pilot Club of Chatsworth recently collected 135-plus preschool-elementary picture and chapter reading books for local children. Lauren Wiley, who is the director of Murray County's Community of Hope, spoke to the Pilot Club in May and told of a need for books to distribute to children served lunches throughout the summer. Pilot Club members decided to purchase and donate at least 120 books for the program as an altruistic project. Members were pleased to collect more books than requested and to present them to Wiley for her first distribution. Some of the books collected are shown on a table display at the club's recent installation of officers event on June 5. Pilot Club of Chatsworth members are, from left, Brenda Chapman, Linda Miller, Ann Baynes, Brenda Babb, Theresa Ridley, Charlotte Pritchett, Joan Dooley and Jan McNeill.