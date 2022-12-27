Pilot Club International chooses a "Care & Kindness Week" in November for clubs to show special thanks to their local communities.
The Pilot Club of Chatsworth chose to deliver Subway cookies to the nine active fire stations in Murray County, Chatsworth and Eton. Members delivered 14 dozen cookies to over 90 firemen on Nov. 9.
Fire Chiefs Dewayne Bain of Murray County, Mike Baxter of Chatsworth and Brian Flood of Eton were kind to allow the members of the Pilot Club of Chatsworth to deliver cookies during working hours. We appreciate it!
Pilots truly enjoyed spreading friendship and service to all these hard-working firemen who not only fight fires, but also help in many community projects such as helmet safety programs for children, tours, visiting schools and many other activities. Pilots appreciate their constant help and concern for community needs.
