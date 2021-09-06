The Pilot Club of Chatsworth recently answered an SOS call sent out to local community service clubs and churches to deliver a meal to the medical staff at AdventHealth Murray. These nurses, doctors and support staff have been working around the clock the past two weeks — and continue to do so — with little rest, days off or hot meals due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.
At noon on Thursday, Aug. 26, Pilot Club members delivered 24 large pizzas from Pizza King and 84 cookies from Subway to the hospital to serve 80 medical staff. The meal was coordinated by Projects Chairman Jan McNeill after learning of the need the previous weekend. McNeill also helped organize meals on that Wednesday and Friday provided by First Baptist Church of Chatsworth and the Chatsworth Lions Club.
Comments from several hospital workers were very positive and expressed gratitude to these groups for their outreach in a time of need.
Other organizations have stepped up also. If any other club or church would like to provide a meal for AdventHealth Murray workers and staff, please contact Annette Peden at the hospital.
The Pilot Club was pleased to be able to help out where needed and proud to promote its motto of “Friendship and Service” to all those who help our community every day, especially during this time of rising COVID-19 cases. Pilot Club members appreciate all of our local healthcare workers and support staff!
