The Pilot Club of Chatsworth recently donated 12 hand-sewn fidget mats to Chatsworth Healthcare for its Alzheimer’s and dementia patients. The club members hope to donate 13 more in the next few months so every patient in the facility can have one.
Fidget mats give patients something to enjoy each day — with colorful cloth covered in 3-D items to feel, manipulate and sense on a felt back for mat stability while resting on laps.
Club President Linda Miller sewed the 12 mats and club members attached and sewed on items individually as a club activity at the May meeting.
Chatsworth Healthcare activities director Clarissa Dodson was thrilled with the mats and was excited to give them to patients as soon as possible.
The Pilot Club of Chatsworth is proud to support our community through projects such as this. The club's motto is “Friendship and Service” with an international altruistic emphasis on brain-related disorders. Working with our local healthcare facility is always a blessing for club members to experience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.