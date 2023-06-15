The Dalton Board of Education recently approved Frank Pinson as the new athletic director for Hammond Creek Middle School.
A graduate of Dalton Public Schools (DPS), Pinson was a standout point guard at Dalton High School (1999-2003). During his junior season of 2001-02 he was the starting point guard for the team that went to the Elite Eight coached by Dennis Godfrey. His senior year Pinson led the Catamounts to a 22-6 record and Region 7-4A championship. He was the Dalton Daily Citizen All-Area Player of the Year as well as the Chattanooga Valley Player of the Year that season.
After graduating from Dalton High, Pinson received a full basketball scholarship to Albany State University. In 2007 while at Albany State Pinson led the team to a conference championship and received league MVP. Pinson continued his career with the Atlanta Vision of the American Basketball Association, he also played in the International Basketball League (FIBA) for five years, before returning home to Dalton.
Pinson was the girls basketball coach at Red Bud Middle School in Calhoun from 2017 to 2019. He also coached at Sonoraville High School from 2019-20 and at Christian Heritage School from 2020-22, where he also served as the assistant athletic director. Currently he is the boys basketball head coach at Dalton Junior High School.
“Coach Pinson brings energy and experience that will help our students as they begin their athletic careers in DPS as Hammond Creek Tigers,” said Principal Lauri Johnson. “Having been an athlete in our school system he understands the impact coaches have in our schools. I know he will carry on the tradition of high-quality athletics in our schools.”
“I am excited to see Frank excel in this new position within our school district,” said Superintendent Tim Scott. “His experience both as a former athlete and as a coach make him a perfect fit for this job.”
