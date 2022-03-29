Specialist 4 Ed Pippin had a bad feeling when his unit was told to move out and take Hill 724. He’d been drafted from Dalton and spent five months of 1967 in Vietnam, serving in the Army’s 3rd Battalion of the 8th Infantry in the 4th Infantry Division.
“They sent out Alpha Company, then they sent Echo Company, then Charlie Company,” he said from downtown Cohutta. “They ‘bout wiped Charlie Company out. Capt. Falcone come around the next morning and said, ‘Tomorrow’s our day, boys. We’ve quit playing soldier.’ He meant it, and he was right.”
Bravo Company and the other line companies were on a search-and-destroy mission in Kon Tum Province near the city of Dak To, where there was a U.S. airstrip.
“They told us they were going to set us down within 1,000 meters of a reinforced (North Vietnamese Army) regiment,” he recalled. “I said, ‘Oh, crap, this is suicide.’ and basically it was. They flew us out to a hillside, and we had to cut everything down, blow trees up and build a fire base. We got out there and set up in a place some guys had already been — foxholes already dug for a little overhead cover. They mortared us that night and I crawled in a hole in one of the bunkers.”
As a radio operator, Pippin was up every hour on the hour during the night to monitor the situation. By the next day, “everything kinda cooled off.” They even got a hot meal in the field, but trouble came afterward.
“They had brought us some of those cans of hot food in that one spot where a chopper could land. When the choppers started coming in the next morning to pick the cans up, (the NVA) cut loose on us. We were getting mortared, and the old sergeant shouted, ‘Saddle up, we’re going up the hill!’ The hill was 724 — that was the elevation (in feet) — and we ran up it like it was nothing.
“We got to the top of the hill, and I sat down on the lip of a large bomb crater. I saved a can of turkey for Thanksgiving, and started to eat that can of turkey — it was on the 11th of November, Veterans Day. I always have a good memory on that day,” he said with a laugh. “They started mortaring us again, and rifle fire started right in close on us. Then it quieted down and everything just stopped, and I thought maybe they’ll just leave us alone.”
However, the lull was only temporary and in 10 or 15 minutes “the bullets started flying again.”
“We had set up a mortar in the middle of the crater to knock out machine gun nests, and as soon as we got that in there then we were the target. A mortar hit 75 to 100 yards away in a tree, then the next one hit between the tree and me. I’d heard about them ‘walking them in on you’ and I said, ‘I gotta get out of here.’ I got up to right here,” he said, pointing to his waist, “then everything else got blowed to crap.”
Two mortars landed in the bomb crater, and the lower half of Pippin’s body still in the basin was hit with shrapnel. He knew it was bad when, lying on his stomach, he turned his head to see his left foot “pointing straight up in the air, and there were just chunks of cartilage and bone and meat. God, it was awful. I wasn’t that bad hurting, but I was burning. My whole body was numb.”
Died twice
Pippin hollered for a medic and had already stripped his belt off his trousers to make a tourniquet when two medics arrived and “filled me full of morphine, and I kinda went out.”
“They came and picked me up; they had tied my legs together with a rucksack,” he said. “They carried me over and laid me on the ground, and the next thing I knew there was a chopper — it’d got dark by now — and the last thing I remember was looking at that spotlight on the bottom of the chopper. and one of the guys said, ‘Put his feet in first!’ and that was it — that’s all I remember until the next day in the field hospital at Dak To. That’s where they took my leg off, and resuscitated me twice.”
Pippin had died twice on the operating table.
A while later, he met a fellow soldier who was in that field hospital.
“This fellow said, ‘I remember you,’ and I said, ‘Well, I don’t remember you.’ He said, ‘I was at base camp when they brought you in — and you was dead. They took you in and got your heart beating and everything, then you died again. A doctor said, ‘He’s gone, just let him go.’ Another said, ‘Not right now.’ and this old boy was there — he said the doctors pumped on my heart to bring me back to life — and he remembered just like it was yesterday,” he said.
Pippin also received shrapnel wounds in his abdomen and chest cavity, and his right leg was broken by the blast. To this day, he has three scars on his wrists and an ankle where IVs were inserted during the surgery. Additionally, there were tubes of blood being transfused into two main arteries, along with a breathing apparatus in his trachea. He was transferred to a quonset hut hospital at Camp Enari outside Pleiku, where they were actually mortared one night.
“The first thing I asked that nurse was ‘Do I still have my leg?’ She said, ‘No, you don’t, son.’ I asked, ‘Am I going to have to go back out there?’ She said, ‘No, you got the million-dollar one, you’re going home,’” he recalled with relief.
Allen Sellers of Dalton was with C Company in Pippin’s battalion and was also wounded in the attack, according to Ron Crick, who is related to Pippin through marriage and created a book titled “From Dalton to Dak To and Back: The Story of Edward E. Pippin and the Vietnam War.”
Pippin said he knew other men from Dalton who served in Vietnam — some who were killed — including Charles Beavers, Charles Cline, Larron Murphy, Michael Nations, Don Parker and Jerry Weatherford.
A reason to live
Pippin, now 74, spent more than a year in the hospital at Fort Gordon near Augusta, and after exiting the Army returned to Dalton. Despite losing a leg, he had a career as a meat cutter for 40 years, primarily at Stafford’s Food Center. Yet he “struggled with life,” and eventually responded to an invitation to go to church. In 1973, he turned his life over to Christ at Deep Springs Baptist. After being called to preach around three years later, he got his degree from Tennessee Temple University after attending Dalton Junior College. He pastored Baptist churches at Little Prospect, Cohutta Hills and Varnell before retiring.
Pippin was asked why he thought he was spared when nine men died in the crater. His memory of what happened decades ago on Veterans Day in 1967 is still vivid.
“I hollered ‘Incoming!’ and there were about six or eight guys down to the left of me, and four or five of them was almost in the bottom of the pit,” he said. “I was laying up on the lip (of the crater), and it hit right behind me. But all of those guys right there died; there was one old boy sitting there and he looked up at me — I’ll never get that look he had on his face out of my eyes — he was holding his guts in his hand. There was nothing I could do.
“I really thought the Lord had a job for me to do — that’s the only way I can explain it. I’m here by a miracle of the grace of God. My daddy was one of those old-timey guys when he prayed. He’d get down on his knees and pray, and you could hear him three houses down the street. He woke Momma up and said, ‘We need to pray — something’s happened to Ed.’ Him and Momma bailed out of the bed, and they got down and started prayin’. Daddy never questioned the Lord, he just believed God. I died twice on that operating table, and they brought me back.”
Crick noted, “A short time after Edward arrived in Vietnam, his parents received a telegram telling them he had been severely wounded and had suffered the loss of one leg. They were devastated at the news, yet thankful his life had been spared.”
However, the intervening time has not been easy.
“About a year, a year-and-a-half after I got back, I went (PTSD), and for 30 years I fought that devil … my wife, Josie, would get down beside me and pray,” Pippin said. “We’ve been together 53 years. I’ve been mighty lucky.”
Crick said Pippin’s survival is “nothing short of miraculous.”
“He was pronounced dead by one doctor and revived by a second doctor,” he said. “He’s now almost 75 and still living.”
