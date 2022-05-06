After receiving nearly 75 applications from both entrepreneurs and students, organizers are pleased to announce the finalists for the PitchDIA 2022 competition to be held in the Wink Theatre in downtown Dalton on Tuesday, May 17.
The non-student finalists are:
• SRSC Inc. of Dalton, silicone seat cushion.
• 10ftdrillbit.com of Dalton, drill extension with attachments.
• Foundation Direct Family Care of Dalton, accessible plus personalized healthcare.
The winning entrepreneur takes home $3,500 in seed money, a Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce membership, strategic planning provided by Dalton State College's Wright School of Business, licensing for QuickBooks Online provided by Marcelli Bookkeeping Services, video interview with GoodNews Christian Magazine, a personal branding photography session with Bobbi Jo Brooks Fine Art & Photography, and a quick start website package, including one year of free web hosting and up to five email accounts provided by InventureIT.
Prizes will also be awarded for the second and third place teams. All the finalists will be offered membership at the Dalton Innovation Accelerator (DIA). Investors will attend as judges of the competition.
The PitchDIA k-12 finalists are:
• Bowbed, hunting bow accessory, Westwood School.
• FlexSit, flexible classroom seating, Blue Ridge School.
• Stick to It, Girl, habit tracker, City Park School.
• Dinner Decals, edible stickers, Dalton Junior High School.
• Tempometer, beverage temperature product, Brookwood School.
• Earring Touch, anxiety/fidget earrings, Park Creek School.
Students will win cash and further assistance from the Dalton Innovation Accelerator.
The Dalton Innovation Accelerator was founded in 2017 by seasoned entrepreneurs, professionals and community leaders aimed at furthering entrepreneurial growth in the Dalton-Whitfield County area.
Lauren Holverson, executive director of DIA, said, “Greater Dalton has always had a strong entrepreneurial spirit, and this competition is a celebration of our small businesses … past, present and future.”
Allyson Coker, Believe Greater Dalton project manager, said, “Igniting our entrepreneurial spirit is one of the six pillars of Believe Greater Dalton. PitchDIA proves that spirit is alive and well, and we’re excited about continuing to emphasize its importance in making Greater Dalton a great place to live, work and play.”
PitchDIA is scheduled for Tuesday, May 17, at 6 p.m. in the Wink (115 W. Crawford St.). The event will be preceded by a block party and showcase at 5 p.m. on Crawford Street. PitchDIA is free, and the public is encouraged to attend. Come vote for your favorite entrepreneurial ideas!
Dalton Innovation Accelerator and PitchDIA partners include:
• Engineered Floors.
• Barrett Properties.
• Inventure IT.
• Kinetic by Windstream.
• Shaw Industries.
• Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia.
• Starr Mathews.
• North Georgia Toyota.
• Geiger Legal Group.
• Believe Greater Dalton.
• Dalton State College.
• Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce.
• The Minor Firm.
• Marcelli Bookkeeping Services.
• Bobbi Jo Brooks Fine Art & Photography.
• Alpha & Omega Insurance.
• Fiddleheads Garden Center.
• GoodNews Dalton & Chatsworth.
