Five applicants made the first cut in the search for Dalton’s next big business idea.
PitchDIA (Dalton Innovation Accelerator) has announced five semifinalists who will go on to the next stage of the contest, which is modeled on the popular television show “Shark Tank.” Entrepreneurs will pitch their ideas to business leaders who then choose the winner.
“We received 40 applications and narrowed it down to five semifinalists,” said Lauren Holverson, executive director of the Dalton Innovation Accelerator, a business incubator housed in office space in the Landmark Building in downtown Dalton.
The DIA provides startup firms and small nonprofit organizations with office space, mentorship and support services.
The contest is Tuesday, May 17, at the Wink Theatre in downtown Dalton. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and the pitches start at 6:15. There will also be a separate contest that night for k-12 entrepreneurs from Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Schools.
“We were impressed with their entrepreneurial spirit, creativity, product/service marketability and confidence,” Holverson said. “I sincerely appreciate all who took the time to apply to compete.”
The semifinalists and their descriptions of their products or services are:
- “Sufai is a platform that helps consumers track their social impact and make responsible purchases based on their values. The platform aligns customers and brands while optimizing conscious impact.”
- “Our patented design seat cushions enable consumers to live a flexible lifestyle in comfort. Whether you’re at home, at the game, or at the office, you can sit tight and enjoy yourself. Relieving everyday pain is our priority. Our durable and washable cushions relieve targeted pressure points by over 30%, making easier for you to enjoy the life you love.”
- “Providing exceptional, affordable and accessible primary and urgent care services to individuals and small businesses through a subscription-based health care model. This doctor duo took a leap of faith to provide personalized care to patients in Dalton.”
- “Pak·n·Sak is a product designed to provide pet owners with a unique way to dispense pet waste bags. The product attaches to a retractable dog leash or clips directly to a belt loop. This patented product is the world’s first and only ‘multi-purpose plastic bag dispense for retractable leashes.’”
- “The ‘original’ 10-foot drill bit is an extension, shipped in three sections, to be used with both standard spade bits and quick-change hex spade bits. The product has been adapted to be used in a variety of industries. This extension makes drilling easier and more efficient in tight space. Hand-made and hand-welded in Dalton.”
“Semifinalists will be paired with mentors to assist them in further developing their presentation skills and business plans,” said Holverson. “Each semi-finalist will present to our selection committee to determine whether they will present at the main event on May 17. I personally look forward to working with these entrepreneurs over the next two months.”
Holverson said the mentors will be “leaders in our community, professionals from local industries including Shaw Industries and people who provide services to entrepreneurs.”
The last PitchDIA contest was in 2019. The contest was not held in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Holverson said the judges are Kate Fuller, president of Atticus Impact Investing in Lookout Mountain, Tennessee; Marilyn Helms, dean of Dalton State College’s C. Lamar and Ann Wright School of Business; Clay Katzman of Dynamo Ventures in Chattanooga; and Dan Koukal of Dalton’s Koukal Capital.
Tripp Phillips, then a seventh-grade student at Dalton Middle School, won the inaugural PitchDIA contest in 2018.
Some 60 entrepreneurs from Dalton and the surrounding area pitched their ideas to a group of investors and business experts. Phillips won for his Le-Glue product, a non-permanent glue that holds Legos and other building blocks together without damaging them.
Phillips later that year went on “Shark Tank” and reached a deal with investor Kevin O’Leary to buy into his company.
Critterbox, an automated live bait feeding process marketed toward reptile owners that comes with a mobile app allowing owners to feed their pets from anywhere, won the second edition of the contest in 2019.
