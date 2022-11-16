Customers can place their Christmas orders for Indian River fruit from Dalton's Learning Tree Elementary School through Wednesday, Nov. 23. Pickup day is Tuesday, Dec. 13.
“This delicious and juicy fruit makes wonderful healthy Christmas gifts for our friends and loved ones," coordinator Ben Nwadicke said. “It’s a favorite thing for people to give."
Prices are:
• Navel oranges: 20 pounds, $33; 40 pounds, $44.
• Pink grapefruit: 20 pounds, $33; 40 pounds, $44.
• Mixed carton (navels/grapefruit): 20 pounds, $33; 40 pounds, $44.
• Citrus mixed (navels/grapefruit/mandarins): $33.
Orders may be placed by calling the LTES fruit hotline at (706) 529-4758, by emailing ltescitrus@gmail.com or order at www.floridaindianrivergroves.com/ecommerce/1015234.
“We are very grateful to our community friends for their support of this program," Learning Tree School principal Twila Brown said. “We are blessed to teach our students not only in fully-equipped indoor classrooms but also in beautiful Huntington Woods outdoor classrooms. It is a unique education."
The school is at 300 S. Tibbs Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.