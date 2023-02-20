Whitfield County Emergency Management Agency hosts is second annual Place of Worship Safety seminar on Saturday, March 25. The program was launched in 2022 in response to inquiries from the community and was well received by the community.
Participants for the Place of Worship Seminar will learn about Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s Praise and Preparedness program, Stop the Bleed, Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE), disaster psychology and disaster planning.
2022 participant Brandon Cannon of Welcome Hill Baptist Church said: “I recommend any house of worship or civilian for that matter to attend one of their training seminars to be better prepared in the event of a situation. Get aware to stay aware!”
To register for this year’s seminar, visit https://form.jotform.com/230393441654152.
