In these unprecedented times, safety is a large part of the role of faith leaders. When the unthinkable happens, are you prepared to guide your place of worship?
Join Whitfield County Emergency Management Agency for the Place of Worship Safety Seminar Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Carolyn Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 2305 Cleveland Highway. Seats are limited to 50 participants. Visit https://form.jotform.com/220394343626152 to register.
The seminar includes these topics:
• Disaster planning
• Active shooter events
• Sheltering
• Disaster psychology and resiliency
• "Stop the Bleed" training
• Praise and preparedness
For more information, contact Christina Byrd at (706) 259-3730 or email cbyrd@whitfieldcountyga.com.
