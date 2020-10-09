Plan would extend sidewalk on Thornton Avenue closer to hospital, health department

Some Dalton residents who don't have ready access to an automobile might find it just a little bit easier to receive healthcare or visit friends and relatives in Hamilton Medical Center.
The Dalton Public Works Department is starting to make plans to extend sidewalk on Thornton Avenue from Tyler Street north to the Salvation Army headquarters, just about half a mile from the hospital.
“For pedestrians, sidewalks are a safer option than walking on the side of the road," said Danny Wright, Hamilton Health Care System's vice president for support services. "When using a sidewalk, there’s a lower chance of being hit by vehicles, and there’s a lower chance for falls — since it’s a stable surface. Having a sidewalk on Thornton would be a safety improvement for patients and family members who walk back and forth to the hospital as well as to anyone walking along that area."
Hamilton recently completed a sidewalk connection to Thornton, and officials say there will also be crosswalk signals for crossing Thornton soon.
Dalton Public Works Director Andrew Parker recently told the city's Public Works Committee that people who drive that stretch of Thornton can see quite a bit of foot traffic but there's no sidewalk. He said the initial plans call for a sidewalk on the east side of the road.
"The west side has more challenges like steep banks and limited shoulder," he said in an email. "At some point on the north end of the project, there will be a need for a designated crossing to get pedestrians over the west side of the road where the sidewalk begins again at Bryan Street near the hospital. The scope of work will involve some adjustments to drainage structures and guardrail since we will be adding curb and gutter through the project limits."
Parker said the current estimated budget is $300,000. The project will be fully funded from the 2015 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
The project would also bring sidewalk to within about one mile of the Whitfield County Health Department. Sharrel Jones, nurse manager of the health department, said several of its patients must walk to the department.
"Any extension of that sidewalk to bring it closer to the health department would benefit the safety and security of clients and families who must walk to us, including elderly patients and young children," she said. "The closer the sidewalk is built to the health department, the safer these pedestrians will be."
