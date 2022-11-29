A Whitfield County man tried to withdraw a rezoning request for a property on Houston Valley Road after hearing several of his neighbors argue against the rezoning during Monday's meeting of the Dalton-Varnell-Whitfield County Planning Commission.
Commissioners told Charles Smith he could not withdraw the request but they would vote to recommend the request be denied, which they did.
The planning commission makes recommendations to the city councils of Dalton and Varnell and the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners on rezoning requests. Those bodies make the decision whether to approve rezoning requests.
Smith told the commissioners at the start of the meeting he wanted to see the 10.49-acre property rezoned from general agriculture to rural residential because he had missed an opportunity to sell it. There are two buildings on the property, a single-family home and a manufactured home.
He said his potential buyer was using a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs loan to purchase the property but the VA would not approve a loan for the purchase because the property had two homes on it. He wanted the rezoning because he believed it would make it easier to subdivide the property and separate the manufactured home from the single-family home.
Ethan Calhoun of the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission, who does staff work for the planning commission, told the commissioners that could be done under the current zoning, which sets a minimum lot size of five acres.
Several residents of the area spoke afterward saying they feared the rezoning would make future rezoning more likely and change the rural nature of the area and lead to increased traffic.
When Smith was given an opportunity for rebuttal, he asked to withdraw his request.
"I agree with everything that I heard," he said to applause from the audience members.
"That's why I moved out there, the rural area," he said.
