The Dalton-Whitfield Planning Commission meeting today will not be live-streamed. The meeting will be conducted remotely using the GoToMeeting app. Instructions for the public to participate via remote access are:

Planning Commission Meeting

6 p.m.  

Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/819293645.

You can also dial in using your phone:

(312) 757-3121

Access Code: 819-293-645

