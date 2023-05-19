The Dalton-Varnell-Whitfield County Planning Commission meets Monday at 6 p.m. in the meeting room of the county courthouse, 205 N. Selvidge St. in Dalton. The meeting will be livestreamed on the county's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The commission makes recommendations to the city councils of Dalton and Varnell and the county Board of Commissioners on rezoning requests.
The commission members are scheduled to hear:
• A request by Garland Barnes to rezone to rural residential from low-density, single-family residential 1.52 acres at 400 Sam Love Road.
• A request by Nicholas Tucker to rezone to general agriculture from low-density, single-family residential 20 acres on Bowers Road.
• A request by DGP Single Tenant Georgia to rezone to general commercial from general agriculture 1.73 acres at 4036 Highway 2.
• A request by Edwin and Jose Machado to annex .17 of an acre at 1232 Frazier Drive into the city of Dalton.
