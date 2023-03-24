The Dalton-Varnell-Whitfield County Planning Commission meets Monday at 6 p.m. in the meeting room of the county courthouse, 205 N. Selvidge St. in Dalton. The meeting will be livestreamed on the county Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The commission makes recommendations to the city councils of Dalton and Varnell and the county Board of Commissioners on rezoning requests.
The commission members are scheduled to hear:
• A request by Jorge Ruedas to rezone from general commercial to rural residential .9 acres along Old Grade Road.
• A request by Joshua and Jessica Atchley to rezone from rural residential to light manufacturing one acre at 530 Buckley Way in Resaca to develop a meat-processing business.
• A request by Danny Edwards to rezone from rural residential to general commercial .81 acres at 211 Florence Ave. in Dalton to develop a mini-warehouse storage site.
• A request by Mitchel Kyle to rezone from heavy manufacturing to rural residential two acres at 785 Peek Road in Dalton to develop the property.
• A request by Jordi Lara to rezone from low-density, single-family residential to general commercial .7 acres at 314 Keith St. in Dalton to bring the property into conformity in order to reoccupy a commercial building on the site.
• A request by L&C Estates to rezone from rural residential to general commercial 1.03 acres at 3170 Chattanooga Road in Rocky Face so that the site of an existing commercial building can be divided from a larger property and be in conformity with zoning of the larger property remaining rural residential.
• A request by Tiny Tudors to rezone from low-density, single-family residential to general agriculture 14.37 acres along Reed Road so the site can be developed as a campground and recreational vehicle park.
