The Dalton-Varnell-Whitfield County Planning Commission meets Monday at 6 p.m. in the meeting room of the county courthouse, 205 N. Selvidge St. in Dalton.
The Planning Commission makes recommendations to the city councils of Dalton and Varnell and the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners on rezoning requests.
The planning commission members are scheduled to hear:
• A request by Hardnett+Peck to rezone to general agriculture with a special use permit for an event center from estate residential 38.2 acres on Dug Gap Mountain Road in Dalton for a retreat center providing leadership training and professional development.
• A request by Leonard Cochran Jr. to rezone to neighborhood commercial from rural residential .49 acres at 1117 Beaverdale Road N.E. in Dalton.
• A request by Jeffrey Williams to rezone to general commercial from suburban agriculture 2.92 acres on Carbondale Road in Dalton to serve as the terminal for a waste disposal company.
• A request by Billy Spence to rezone to medium-density, single-family residential from low-density, single-family residential 2.418 acres on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard/Dycus Road in Dalton to develop up to five single-family and duplex dwellings.
• A request by Jose Reyes Garcilazo to rezone to rural residential from heavy manufacturing 1.52 acres at 308 Shady Drive in Dalton to build a single-family home.
• A request by Bryan Spence to rezone to zero lot line residential from high-density residential and rural residential 2.849 acres on Sheridan Avenue in Dalton to develop up to 21 small-lot, single-family homes.
• A request by Melanie Honig to rezone to medium-density, single-family residential from low-density, single-family residential .21 acres on the northeast corner of Tyler Street and Chattanooga Avenue in Dalton.
• A request by Sergio Paez to rezone to neighborhood commercial from rural residential .22 acres at 401 Hawthorne St. in Dalton.
