The Dalton-Varnell-Whitfield County Planning Commission met Monday to discuss rezoning requests but several members of the audience wanted to talk about the larger issue of development in the north end of the county. and they were obviously frustrated that they were not allowed to talk about items that weren’t on the meeting’s agenda.
The planning commission makes recommendations on zoning matters. The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners and the city councils of Dalton and Varnell must approve any rezonings.
Two items on the agenda drew the most attention: a request by Wheeler Dam Properties to rezone 34.4 acres on Wheeler Dam Drive near Cohutta to zero lot line residential from general agriculture and a request by developer Dave Canter to modify some of the conditions placed on the development of Camden Farms, a planned 400-acre subdivision just south of Cohutta on Cleveland Highway.
Zero lot line residential allows up to 10 houses per acre, and several speakers expressed concern that the proposed rezoning of the Wheeler Dam Drive property could lead to a subdivision of more than 300 homes. They said they didn’t think Wheeler Dam Drive, which is a narrow, two-lane blacktop road, could handle the traffic, and they said it could increase enrollment at local schools.
Developer Ed Cagle called that “misinformation,” saying he plans about 120 houses.
“These are single-family homes,” he said. “They are going to be on 7,500-(square)-foot lots. They are going to have sidewalks and lights. They’ll go for $300,000 or $400,000. It will be a beautiful little subdivision.”
He said he is willing to widen the road.
“You needed houses up there,” he said.
Ethan Calhoun, a planner with the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission who handles staff work for the planning commission, said, “When you look at the established development pattern in this area, high-density, single-family residential or small-lot, single-family residential is not characteristic, in most of the cases, of the surrounding properties. What we are looking at is general agriculture and rural residential, which are larger lot size, single-family residential.”
He noted the impact traffic would have on Wheeler Dam Drive and several other problems the rezoning could create. The staff recommendation was to deny the rezoning request, and the planning commission voted 4-0 to recommend that the county commissioners deny the request. Chairman Jim Lidderdale typically votes only if there is a tie.
Canter asked the planning commission members to recommend changes to some of the conditions county commissioners placed on Camden Farms when they approved its rezoning in July. Specifically, he asked that a condition that no tenant could occupy more than 20,000 square feet in the commercial portion of the development be increased to 100,000 square feet. He also asked that a condition allowing only monument signs no more than 15 feet high along Cleveland Highway be changed to follow regular county rules. Monument signs are made from durable materials such as brick or stone. The commercial property would still be required to follow the county’s general sign laws, which Calhoun said would not permit billboards.
Calhoun said the staff could find no reason to oppose the changes, and the planning commission voted 3-1 to recommend the county commissioners approve the changes. Planning Commissioner David Pennington IV cast the dissenting vote.
Several speakers expressed concern not just about the items on the agenda but about development in general in the area around Cohutta and Varnell, where several large subdivisions are either underway or planned. They said they fear the area will lose its rural feel if these developments go forward.
April Elliott compared the area to Mayberry, the quaint, fictional town in the popular television show “The Andy Griffith Show.”
She said she moved to the area because the neighborhood she lived in in Catoosa County was “destroyed” by high-density development and did not want to see the same thing happen to northern Whitfield County.
“If you want the conveniences of the city, you live in the city,” said Carol Mathews. “We like the quiet of the country. That’s why we live here, and we don’t want it to change.”
Some people wanted to discuss their concerns about development plans for the north end of the county. Lidderdale told them they had to follow the agenda and only talk about items on the agenda. He said if they wanted to talk about larger issues they could talk to county commissioners after the meeting and some people did.
