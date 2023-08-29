Members of the Dalton-Varnell-Whitfield County Planning Commission on Monday voted 4-0 to recommend:
• Approval of a request by Bobbie Jo Fetzer to rezone from rural residential to general agriculture 127 acres on McGaughey Chapel Road in Dalton to be used as a farm and dwelling. The commissioners recommended that if the property is rezoned it be on the condition that it contain no commercial poultry or swine operations.
• Approval of a request by Clinton Davis Moore and Clinton Douglas Moore to rezone from low-density, single-family residential to general agriculture 6.01 acres at 3980 Lowery Lane in Rocky Face.
• Approval of a request by WBAK Properties to rezone from low-density, single-family residential to rural residential two acres on Reed Road in Dalton to build a duplex.
• Approval of a request by North Georgia EMC to rezone from low-density, single-family residential to general commercial 1.76 acres at 1800 Cleveland Highway, 103 Fleming St., 105 Fleming St., 107 Fleming St. and 201 Fleming St. in Dalton.
• Approval of a request by Chris James to rezone from transitional commercial to general commercial 0.16 of an acre at 923 S. Hamilton St. in Dalton to expand an automobile body shop.
• Approval of a request by Sandra Milton to rezone from heavy manufacturing to rural residential .46 acres on Lavert Drive in Dalton to allow a family member to build a single-family detached dwelling on the undeveloped land.
• Approval of a request by Dagoberto Hernandez to rezone from medium-density, single-family residential to high-density residential 1.9 acres at the intersection of Mack Street and Walston Avenue in Dalton to develop three multiple multi-family residential buildings on the site with a total of eight to 12 units.
The planning commission makes recommendations to the city councils of Dalton and Varnell and the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners on rezoning requests.
Chairman Jim Lidderdale typically votes only if there is a tie.
