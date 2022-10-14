Fuel load into the Vogtle Unit 3 reactor core began Friday at Plant Vogtle near Waynesboro. The fuel load process marks a historic and pivotal milestone toward startup and commercial operation of the first new nuclear units to be built in the U.S. in three decades.
“The Vogtle 3 and 4 nuclear units are an investment in Georgia’s future. The milestone reached today with the loading of fuel for Unit 3 is a major step in the progress being made at the site,” said Tom Bundros, CEO of Dalton Utilities. “This is history in the making in Georgia and in the U.S. with the first new nuclear units built in the United States in more than three decades. Once complete, the two new Vogtle units in Waynesboro, Georgia, will produce enough clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy to power 500,000 Georgia homes and businesses.”
During fuel load, nuclear technicians and operators from Westinghouse and Southern Nuclear are scheduled to safely transfer 157 fuel assemblies one-by-one from the Unit 3 spent fuel pool to the Unit 3 reactor core in the coming days.
Startup testing will begin next and is designed to demonstrate the integrated operation of the primary coolant system and steam supply system at design temperature and pressure with fuel inside the reactor. Operators will also bring the plant from cold shutdown to initial criticality, synchronize the unit to the electric grid and systematically raise power to 100%. Vogtle Unit 3 is projected to enter service in the first quarter of 2023.
The new Vogtle units represent a joint commitment to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy to customers. Once operating, the two new units, which will be clean energy sources that produce zero air pollution, are expected to power more than 500,000 homes and businesses.
Southern Nuclear will operate the new unit on behalf of the co-owners: Georgia Power, Oglethorpe Power, MEAG and Dalton Utilities.
