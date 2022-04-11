David McClure's daughter Bailey, 17, "loves" the Miracle League of Whitfield County so much she awoke at 5 a.m. for Opening Day on Saturday, he said.
"She was asking 'Do you know what today is? Do you know what today is?'"
A couple of days after Major League Baseball opened its 2022 season, the Miracle League, which offers people with physical and mental challenges an opportunity to play baseball, celebrated its own Opening Day at Westside Park with its first games in more than two years due to COVID-19, and there was no shortage of pageantry.
"Opening Day is always exciting, but especially so today," said Millie Hicks, co-director of the Miracle League. "To see everybody is very emotional, and it's like a family reunion."
Members of the USA Patriots, formerly the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team, were there to pitch in, as were members of the North Murray High School football team and Mountaineers cheerleading squad. The Patriots include veterans who have not only lost a limb and still want to be involved in athletics but who use their participation to raise awareness of veterans’ issues and support children with physical challenges.
Mike Macenko, a slow pitch softball legend who hit more than 7,000 home runs in a 27-year professional career, the Dalton Shrine Club Clowns and the Whitfield County Fire Department Honor Guard were all part of the festivities, and Jevin Jensen, chairman of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners, threw out the ceremonial first pitch.
Whitfield County has several outstanding parks — including the new Riverbend Park, which officially opened Friday — and "we can't leave out those who want to play but need a little help," Jensen said. "We want to make sure everyone can participate, and there's nothing like (the Miracle Field at Westside Park) for 100 miles."
"We have a camp for children with amputations, and we're happy to give back to veterans and children," said Randy Tedder, who served in the U.S. Navy and is a longtime member of the USA Patriots. "Part of our story is service beyond the uniform, and we've all had to overcome adversity."
The USA Patriots "are an amazing team, and I think they'll be a great inspiration for a lot of our players," said Hicks. "They're excited to meet our players, and our players are excited to meet them."
The two-year absence hasn't dampened enthusiasm, as the Miracle League opened the 2022 spring season with more than 100 returning players, as well as nearly 40 new players, Hicks said.
"We were a little worried that after (not playing) for such a long time we wouldn't have that many back, but to have this many, we're so grateful and happy."
The Miracle League began in 2010 "as a dream, and that dream came true in 2012" when the League launched with a little more than 50 players, said Chip Hicks, co-director of the League and Millie's husband. That figure has tripled, with more than 150 players Saturday, as "God continues to bless this (endeavor)."
"More than 30 volunteers have come to help out," Millie Hicks said. "It takes a village to do this" for eight weeks in the spring and eight more in the fall.
"We've done this many times, and it's an honor for our players to serve in the community like this," said Preston Poag, head coach of North Murray's football team. Sometimes "we take things for granted, but these kids — who have limitations — to see the looks on their faces, it's good for our players to be involved with them (as buddies)."
In the Miracle League, each player is assigned a buddy, an able-bodied partner who assists the player in hitting the ball, running the bases and protecting them in the field, according to the Miracle League. Buddies can be siblings, schoolmates, parents, members of youth groups and athletic teams, or anyone who wishes to volunteer their time to give the gift of baseball.
"I challenge anyone to come to one game," McClure said. "If you don't get a blessing out of it, you'd better check your heart."
His daughter has played in the Miracle League since its inception, but, at first, she was not an enthusiastic participant, he said. However, Bailey, who has autism, quickly developed an affinity for the game, and "she loves to play ball."
While Bailey is a veteran, other children played in the Miracle League for the first time Saturday, like Lucas Warren. In 2018 Lucas was introduced to the world on NBC’s "Today" show as the 2018 Gerber Spokesbaby, the first toddler with Down syndrome to be picked by the company since it began selecting a yearly spokesbaby in 2010.
"He loves to be outdoors, and this looked like a great program," said Lucas' mother Cortney. "He's been talking about playing ball all year."
The field at Westside Park is a rubber surface accessible to all with painted-on lines and bases to prevent tripping. Those interested in playing, volunteering or gaining more information can visit www.whitfieldcountymiracleleague.com.
Cortney Warren was eager to "see (Lucas) have fun and see all the kids have fun, because that's what it's all about," she said. The Miracle League "is amazing, and I think every county should have one."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.