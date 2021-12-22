Pleasant Grove School, 1952-53
- Daily Citizen-News
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Mr. James Paul Masters, age 70, of Dalton, Georgia, departed this life Monday, December 20, 2021, at his home. He was born August 8, 1951 in Rocky Face, GA a son of the late James Dallas and Barbara Ellen Williamson Masters. He was also preceded in death by his son James Lamar Masters, siste…
Trammell Lamar "Punky" Clark, age 67, of Dalton passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Virginia Clark; daughter, Pam Breeden (Jeff); son, Lamar Clark (Lisa); and grandchildren. Per his wishes, no memorial services will be held. Cremation services wi…
Mr. Horace "Gene" Burchfield Sr., 78, of Dalton, Georgia passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave.
Onie Eloise Pierce, age 89, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021. She was born on July 12, 1932. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave.
Most Popular
Articles
- Area Arrests for Dec. 18/19
- Area Arrests for Dec. 21
- New high school region placements finalized after lengthy reclassification process
- High school softball: 2021 All-Area softball teams
- Murray County football coach Brewer resigns after 9 seasons
- Whitfield County first responders to receive $2,500 bonus, will receive another in February
- Dalton RB Gibbs announces transfer to Alabama after 2 seasons at Georgia Tech
- Birth announcements for Dec. 19
- Area Arrests for Dec. 16
- High school basketball: Southeast downs host North Murray in Christmas tourney; Murray routs Gordon Central
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.