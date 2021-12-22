Pleasant Grove School, 1952-53

Contributed photo

 

Larry Addis shared this historic school photo of Mr. Lucius Souther's fifth-grade class at Pleasant Grove School in 1952-53. No student identities are known. Readers who can share identifications are encouraged to email Ellen Thompson at ektschoolhistory@gmail.com or leave a voicemail at (706) 581-3173.

